KARACHI, June 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $17.457 billion in the week ending June 19, compared with $17.448 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 19 Held by the State 12.316 12.284 0.26 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.141 5.164 -0.44 commercial banks Total 17.457 17.448 0.05 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16 percent to 16.632 billion in the first eleven months(July to May) of 2014/15 Fiscal year, from $14.338 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi)