KARACHI, Aug 28 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.508 billion in the week ending Aug 21, compared with $18.655 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 21 Held by the State 13.458 13.615 -1.15 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.050 5.040 0.19 commercial banks Total 18.508 18.655 -0.78 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 1.663 billion in the month of July Fiscal Year 15/16, showing a growth of 0.86 percent compared with US$ 1.649 billion received during the same period in the preceding year. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)