KARACHI, Sept 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.497 billion in the week ending Aug 28, compared with $18.508 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 28 Held by the State 13.460 13.458 0.01 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.037 5.050 -0.25 commercial banks Total 18.497 18.508 -0.05 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 1.663 billion in the month of July Fiscal Year 15/16, showing a growth of 0.86 percent compared with US$ 1.649 billion received during the same period in the preceding year. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)