KARACHI, Sept 11 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.598 billion in the week ending Sept 4, compared with $18.497 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 4 Held by the State 13.556 13.460 0.71 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.042 5.037 0.09 commercial banks Total 18.598 18.497 0.54 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.42 percent to $3.190 billion in the (July to August) of 2015/16 fiscal year, from $3.026 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)