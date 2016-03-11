KARACHI, Pakistan, March 11 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $20.522 billion in the week ending March 4, compared with $20.352 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 4 Held by the State 15.664 15.506 1.01 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.858 4.846 0.24 commercial banks Total 20.522 20.352 0.83 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.07 percent to $12.714 billion in the first eight months of the 2015/16 fiscal year, from $11.986 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)