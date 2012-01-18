BRIEF-Weizmann approves purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each
* Says approved purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each
KARACHI Jan 18 Pakistan's current account posted a provisional surplus of $160 million in December 2011, a drop from the $597 million surplus of December 2010, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Miral Fahmy)
Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.20 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.19/6.23 6.21 6 MONTHS 6.17/6.20 6.19 9 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 1 YEAR 6.21/6.23 6.22 2 YEARS 6.11/6.13 6.12 3 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14 4 YEARS 6.19/6