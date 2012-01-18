KARACHI Jan 18 Pakistan's current account posted a provisional surplus of $160 million in December 2011, a drop from the $597 million surplus of December 2010, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Miral Fahmy)