By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| ISLAMABAD, Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Oct 28 Online taxi-hailing
service Uber will launch in Pakistan by the end of the year, a
spokeswoman said on Tuesday, part of an aggressive push
targeting megacities in the Asia Pacific region.
Undeterred by the failure of other online taxi-hailing
ventures in Pakistan, Uber's career page advertised three top
manager positions in the eastern city of Lahore this week.
The company hopes Pakistan's launch of 3G and 4G
telecommunication services last year will galvanise business.
Fourteen percent of Pakistan's population of 190 million has
access to the Internet and 73 percent to mobile phones, the
country's telecommunications authority says.
"We want to launch by the end of the year or at the latest
by early next year," Shaden Abdellatif, Uber's head of
communications for the Middle East and Africa, told Reuters.
"We will put together a team in Lahore within the next
couple of months," she said, referring to Pakistan's second
largest city where the service will first be launched.
Uber Technologies Inc, currently valued at over $50 billion,
uses a free GPS-enabled app to link drivers from private car
companies to passengers at cheaper rates and promises a quicker
response time - often within 10 minutes.
The company, founded in 2009, has expanded more quickly
globally than any company in history and is operating in 300
cities in over 60 countries.
GLOBAL BRAND, LOCAL ADJUSTMENTS
The Pakistan launch of Uber comes after other taxi-hailing
ventures, such as German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet's
Easy Taxi app, have failed to penetrate the market. But Uber
hopes its brand will attract business.
"What we are bringing to Pakistan is our brand and more
than that, the experience of our brand around the world,"
Abdellatif said.
Uber usually uses credit cards or other electronic payment
methods to charge customers but the company plans to develop new
products and payment solutions for Pakistan, where credit cards
are much rarer than Internet connections.
The safety of both passengers and drivers will also be a
major challenge in a country with high crime rates and an
intractable Taliban insurgency.
In neighbouring India, the government temporarily banned
Uber after an Uber driver was accused of rape.
The company says all Pakistan drivers will go through a
rigorous screening process and background checks, while the app
itself will send riders the driver's name, photo and car license
plate and allow them to share their route with family or
friends.
"In some markets, we've worked with local authorities to
integrate additional safety measures," Abdellatif said.
"We'll explore all options in Pakistan to ensure riders and
drivers have the smoothest and safest Uber experience possible."
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Mark Heinrich)