NEW DELHI, Sept 22 Pakistan's soybean imports in 2016 is expected to rise to 1.4 million tonnes, from 579,000 tonnes last year, an industry official said on Thursday.

"Pakistan has been aggressively buying soybeans and canola seeds. So far this year, we have imported 1.61 million tonnes of oilseeds," Abdul Rasheed JanMohammed, vice president of Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association, told the Globoil India industry conference in the beach state of Goa.

Due to higher shipments of oilseeds, import requirement for edible oils is going down, he said.

Pakistan expects its 2016 oilseeds imports to rise to 2.3 million tonnes from 1.41 million tonnes in the previous year, while edible oil imports is seen steady at 2.7 million tonnes, said JanMohammed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon and Amrutha Gayathri)