(Adds details)
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, March 20 Pakistan will hold historic
general elections on May 11, a presidential spokesman said on
Wednesday, after the government completed its first full term in
the country's troubled history.
A caretaker administration will now manage the run-up to
elections as the country struggles with Taliban violence, record
sectarian unrest, chronic power cuts and a fragile economy.
The United States, a major aid donor despite tense relations
with Pakistan in recent years, will be closely watching the
elections in a country where the military shapes foreign policy
with the help of the powerful intelligence agencies.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan is a key in ally in the U.S. fight
against Islamist militancy and its cooperation is seen as vital
in efforts to bring stability to neighbouring Afghanistan.
Pakistani Taliban militants are waging a violent campaign to
topple the government and impose their austere brand of Islam.
They recently withdrew a conditional ceasefire offer and
threatened to attack the ruling party's election rallies.
Washington is hoping the elections will usher in stability
so that Islamabad can help pacify Afghanistan as U.S.-led NATO
troops prepare to leave by the end of 2014.
Pakistan's military has ruled the country for more than half
of its 66-year history and its ties with civilian leaders are
often strained.
Army chief General Ashfaq Kayani has vowed to keep the
military out of politics and there are no signs the generals are
backing any particular party for the polls.
Pakistanis have become frustrated with the ruling Pakistan
People's Party (PPP) of President Asif Ali Zardari for its
mismanagement of the fragile economy and inability to ease
Islamist militancy and tackle poverty.
It could face strong competition from opposition leader
Nawaz Sharif, who was toppled by a military coup in 1999, as
well as cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.
Former military leader General Pervez Musharraf is expected
to return from self-exile in Dubai on March 24 to take part in
the election.
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Nick Macfie)