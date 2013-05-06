Pakistan holds national elections on Saturday with former prime minister Nawaz
Sharif the front-runner. Sharif, a religious conservative, is seeking a third
term with his Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) capitalising on widespread
frustration with the outgoing Pakistan People's Party, which has failed to
address issues from chronic power cuts to widespread poverty. The United States
is hoping the elections will usher in stability so that Pakistan can help pacify
neighbouring Afghanistan as U.S.-led NATO troops prepare to leave by the end of
2014.
