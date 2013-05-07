Pakistan holds national elections on Saturday with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif the front-runner. Sharif, a religious conservative, is seeking a third term with his Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) capitalising on widespread frustration with the outgoing Pakistan People's Party, which has failed to address issues from chronic power cuts to widespread poverty. The United States is hoping the elections will usher in stability so that Pakistan can help pacify neighbouring Afghanistan as U.S.-led NATO troops prepare to leave by the end of 2014. Click on the links below to see the latest major stories. NEWS >Suicide bomber kills 25 at Pakistan election rally >Pakistan poll violence forces candidates behind high walls >Sharif poised to take over mess in Pakistan >Sharif says Pakistan should reconsider U.S. war on terror >Pakistani court bars ex-president from elections for life >Young Pakistanis pessimistic as economy struggles - survey FEATURES, ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS >Pakistan cleric tries politics, strikes fear in Shi'ites >Pakistan "Robin Hood" aims to wrest election from rich >Once a landlord's serf, a Pakistani woman enters election (Editing by Michael Perry)