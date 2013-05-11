India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Pakistan is holding a general election on Saturday with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, a religious conservative, seeking a third term with his Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N). The party looks set to win the most seats, but former cricket star Imran Khan could deprive Sharif of a majority and dash his hopes for a return to power 14 years after he was ousted in a military coup, jailed and later exiled. The United States is hoping the elections will usher in stability so that Pakistan can help pacify neighbouring Afghanistan as U.S.-led NATO troops prepare to leave by the end of 2014. Click on the links below to see the latest stories. NEWS >Bomb blasts cast shadow over Pakistan's milestone election >New York Times reporter ordered to leave Pakistan >Ex-Pakistan PM's son abducted as Taliban threaten poll >As Pakistan votes, military watches from barracks >Death squads, rebels overshadow Baluchistan vote >Pakistan's Imran Khan injured in fall at election rally >Pakistan's Sharif calls for warmer ties with India >Pakistan poll violence forces candidates behind high walls >Sharif poised to take over mess in Pakistan >Sharif says Pakistan should reconsider U.S. war on terror >Pakistani court bars ex-president from elections for life >Young Pakistanis pessimistic as economy struggles - survey FEATURES, ANALYSIS, INSIGHT >Imran Khan: cricketer, playboy and political spoiler >Pakistan cleric tries politics, strikes fear in Shi'ites >Pakistan "Robin Hood" aims to wrest election from rich >Once a landlord's serf, a Pakistani woman enters election >Poll attracts transgender candidates for the first time
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India