Nawaz Sharif makes a triumphant election comeback in Pakistan's violence-plagued general election, heading for a third term as prime minister. The polls, held on Saturday, mark the first time one elected government will replace another. But the vote failed to realise the hopes of many that dynastic politics would end after years of misrule and corruption. The United States is hoping the election will usher in stability so that Pakistan can help pacify neighbouring Afghanistan as U.S.-led NATO troops prepare to leave by the end of 2014. Click on the links below to see the latest stories. NEWS >Sharif poised to form strong govt after Pakistan poll >Obama hails Pakistan for elections >Ex-Pakistan PM's son abducted as Taliban threaten poll >As Pakistan votes, military watches from barracks >Death squads, rebels overshadow Baluchistan vote >Pakistan's Imran Khan injured in fall at election rally >Pakistan's Sharif calls for warmer ties with India >Pakistan poll violence forces candidates behind high walls >Sharif says Pakistan should reconsider U.S. war on terror >Pakistani court bars ex-president from elections for life >Young Pakistanis pessimistic as economy struggles - survey FEATURES, ANALYSIS, INSIGHT >Sharif poised to lead Pakistan again after long wait >Once a landlord's serf, a Pakistani woman enters election >Poll attracts transgender candidates for the first time