ISLAMABAD, May 12 Toppled in a 1999 military
coup, jailed and exiled, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif has made a
triumphant election comeback and looks set to form a stable
government capable of implementing reforms needed to rescue the
fragile economy.
Sharif may not win enough seats to rule on his own but has
built up enough momentum to avoid having to form a coalition
with his main rivals, former cricketer Imran Khan's
Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
The steel magnate held off a challenge from Khan, who had
hoped to break decades of dominance by Sharif's Pakistan Muslim
League (PML-N) and the PPP, led by the Bhutto family.
The two parties have formed governments whenever the
military, the most powerful institution in the nuclear-armed
nation, has allowed civilian rule.
U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated Pakistanis for the
successful election and said the United States would work with
the new government as an equal partner.
"By conducting competitive campaigns, freely exercising your
democratic rights, and persevering despite intimidation by
violent extremists, you have affirmed a commitment to democratic
rule that will be critical to achieving peace and prosperity for
all Pakistanis for years to come," Obama said in a statement.
But facing Islamist militant violence, endemic corruption,
chronic power cuts and crumbling infrastructure, even Sharif has
described Pakistan as a "mess".
Khan put up a strong fight and he is likely to remain a
force in politics, possibly becoming the main opposition figure.
The PPP, which led the government for the last five years, has
done badly and could come in third place.
Television channels said of the results declared by Sunday
evening, Sharif's PML-N had captured 94 of the 272 contested
National Assembly seats.
Based on trends, it was likely to get around 130, and should
easily be able to make up the required majority of 137 with
support from independents and small parties.
The PTI has secured 21 seats while the PPP won 19.
The elections, held on Saturday, were marred by a campaign
by Islamists to block the voting. Despite pre-poll violence and
attacks that killed at least 40 people, voter turnout was a
robust 60 percent.
Once it establishes a majority, Sharif's party would be
allocated a majority of 70 other parliamentary seats that are
reserved for women and non-Muslim minorities.
Sharif has waited patiently to rule Pakistan again. As the
main opposition leader, he avoided undermining the PPP when it
was in trouble, and analysts describe him as more cautious than
when he was prime minister twice in the 1990s.
"Seemingly a genuinely changed man from his troubling stints
as prime minister in the 90s, Sharif now appears to have both a
genuine mandate as well as a grasp of the direction Pakistan
needs to be steered in," said political analyst Cyril Almeida.
In one sense, the polls were a democratic landmark, marking
the first time one elected government was to replace another in
a country vulnerable to military takeovers.
But Saturday's vote failed to realise the hopes of many that
the hold of patronage-based parties would end after years of
misrule and corruption.
Sharif, 63, is almost certain to become prime minister for a
third time. The religious conservative has said the army, which
has ruled the country for more than half of its turbulent
66-year history, should stay out of politics.
But he will have to work with Pakistan's generals, who set
foreign and security policy and will manage the country's thorny
relationship with the United States as NATO troops withdraw from
neighbouring Afghanistan in 2014.
Sharif also believes Pakistan should reconsider its support
for the U.S. war on Islamist militancy, which has earned the
country billions of dollars in aid.
REFORMER
Sharif, who advocates free-market economics, is likely to
pursue privatisation and deregulation to revive flagging growth.
He has said Pakistan should stand on its own two feet but may
need to seek a another bailout from the International Monetary
Fund to avoid a balance of payments crisis.
The PML-N leader has said he could do business with the IMF,
meaning he may be open to reforms like an easing of subsidies
and a widening of Pakistan's tiny tax base to secure billions of
dollars from the global lender.
"A better-than-expected result for Nawaz could prove to be
an albatross around his neck," said Muhammad Malick, a popular
current affairs broadcaster.
"With an overwhelming majority of seats and without needing
the crutch of coalition partners to form government, he will
have fewer excuses for failure on key policy issues such as the
economy and terrorism."
In a reminder of the security challenges that Sharif will
face, a blast on a bus in the tribal area of North Waziristan
killed 19 people on Sunday, security officials said.
Sharif will likely press for negotiation with the Pakistan
wing of the Taliban, whose bombing attacks failed to derail the
election, but he could run into resistance from the military
which has lost thousands of soldiers fighting the insurgency.
Despite Pakistan's history of coups, the army stayed out of
politics during the five years of the last government and threw
its support behind the election.
However, some fear the military could step back in if there
were a repeat of the incompetence and corruption that frustrated
many Pakistanis during the last government's rule.
In the end, cricketing hero Khan did not have the momentum
needed to trip up Sharif despite his popularity among urban
youths, many of whom were voting for the first time.
They had rallied behind Khan's calls for an end to graft and
a halt to U.S. drone strikes against suspected militants on
Pakistani soil, widely seen as a violation of sovereignty.
In a video message, Khan said the election would boost
Pakistan's young democracy, but added his party was collecting
evidence of what he said was vote-rigging.
"We are now moving towards democracy. I congratulate the
nation on the numbers in which they turned out to vote. The
youth was with me. That is my victory," he said.
