ISLAMABAD/LAHORE Pakistan Oct 11 Pakistanis
began voting on Sunday in a closely contested by-election seen
as a referendum on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's rule after he
swept to power in 2013 elections.
The race for the parliamentary seat in Punjab, Pakistan's
richest province and Sharif's power base, pits the ruling
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party against the opposition
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Last year PTI's leader, cricketer-turned-politician Imran
Khan, led street protests in the capital for months, alleging
rigging in the 2013 polls.
The protests forced Sharif to rely on the powerful military
for security, which gave them a greater say in foreign and
security policy. Many in the military had opposed Sharif's
election promise to improve relations with arch rival India.
On Sunday, 348,000 voters will vote under army supervision
as close Sharif ally Ayaz Sadiq faces off with PTI candidate
Aleem Khan in the NA-122 constituency in the Punjab capital of
Lahore.
Sadiq told Reuters that the race was a battle to "prove the
very legitimacy of the 2013 election."
Khan's party had only ever won a single parliamentary seat -
his own - before 2013, when his promises of a crackdown on
widespread corruption and tax evasion by the wealthy won enough
voters to propel the party to power as the third-largest in
Pakistan.
A Gallup poll conducted this month said 37 percent voters
favoured PTI while 46 percent favoured PMLN.
"People are fed up by the PMLN's empty slogans," said PTI's
Aleem Khan. "I am positive that I will win."
Security and the economy have improved under Sharif,
although analysts say many external factors have contributed.
Attacks have fallen around 70 percent this year, partly due
to a military offensive in the northwest and a military-led
crackdown in the southern city of Karachi.
Annual inflation is at its lowest in a dozen years, largely
to due reduced international oil prices. The economy is growing
faster, although still not fast enough to absorb new entrants to
the job market.
But the government has failed to crack down on corruption or
tax the wealthy, whose continued tax evasion is starving social
services like schools and hospitals of cash.
PMLN say Aleem's promises of reform are undercut by his
tenure as minister under a military dictator, and PTI's failure
to fulfil its election promises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the
province it rules.
"Where are the dams Imran was going to build?" said voter
Zaman Naqvi, cradling a stuffed lion, PMLN's election symbol.
"Where are all the uplift projects? Where are the improvements
in education and health?"
(Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Writing by
Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Ryan Woo)