DUBAI, March 12 Pakistan's former president
Pervez Musharraf will return home on March 24 after nearly four
years of self-imposed exile in Dubai, his press aide said on
Tuesday, in time to take part in a parliamentary election.
Musharraf seized power in a 1999 coup and resigned in 2008
when his allies lost a vote and a new government threatened him
with impeachment. He left the country a year later.
The former army general faces the possibility of arrest in
Pakistan on charges that he failed to provide adequate security
to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto before her assassination
in 2007.
His press aide Khurram Haris told Reuters Musharraf would
return to Karachi on a public flight on March 24, and would not
be detained on his arrival.
"President Musharraf has made it clear that he will present
himself to the courts because he believes he hasn't done
anything wrong," Haris said. Pakistan's government would provide
security for Musharraf, he added.
The ex-president had already said he planned to return in
March to take part in the election, but had not given an exact
date.
He had also announced similar plans to return in January
last year, but his aides advised him to hold off because of
political instability in the country.
Pakistan's parliament is due to be dissolved on March 16. An
election has to be held within 90 days, allowing for a period
for campaigning and other preparations.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew
Heavens)