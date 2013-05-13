By John Chalmers
LAHORE, Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan May 13 Nawaz Sharif, who is
poised for victory after Pakistan's May 11 election, said he had
spoken at length with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of rival
India and would work to ease mistrust.
"Mutual fear needs to be addressed. I had long discussions,"
Sharif told reporters, adding that they extended invitations to
visit each other's countries.
Relations between Pakistan and India have improved in recent
years but ties are still held back by mutual suspicion.
Sharif may not win enough seats to rule on his own but has
made enough gains to avoid having to form a coalition with his
main rivals, former cricketer Imran Khan's Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI)
and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
"I am not against any coalition. But as far as Islamabad is
concerned we are ourselves in a position to form our own
government," said Sharif. "All those who share our vision we
will be happy to work with them."
Sharif will inherit a host of challenges from the PPP, which
failed to tackle corruption, poverty, and a Taliban insurgency
during its rule over the past five years.
Pakistan's fragile economy is likely to need another bailout
from the International Monetary Fund to avoid another balance of
payments crisis.
Sharif has suggested he would be willing to implement
politically sensitive reforms in order to secure billions of
dollars from the global lender.
Sharif has picked senator Ishaq Dar as his finance minister
in the new cabinet that he is putting together after leading his
party back to power, a party spokesman said.
Dar, who served as finance minister in a previous Sharif
cabinet in the 1990s, has said he plans to push provincial
governments to collect agricultural taxes, a policy that could
set him on a collision course with some of the Pakistan Muslim
League's (PML-N) wealthy backers.
While an improvement in revenue collection is seen as vital,
analysts say any sustainable gains for Pakistan's economy would
have to come through normalising relations with India.
Turning to Pakistan's thorny relationship with the United
States, Sharif said "we need to listen to each other".
Anti-American sentiment runs high in Pakistan, where U.S.
drone strikes are seen as a violation of sovereignty.
"I think we have good relations with the United States of
America. We need to listen to each other," said Sharif.
(Editig by Robert Birsel)