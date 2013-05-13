* Pakistan PM-designate says exchanges invitations with
Singh
* Sharif conciliatory towards India when previously in
office
* Says will be happy to work with those sharing his vision
(Updates death toll in Baluchistan, police say it was biggest
explosion)
By John Chalmers
LAHORE, Pakistan, May 13 Nawaz Sharif, poised to
become prime minister for a third time after a decisive victory
in Pakistan's election, said on Monday the mistrust that has
long dogged relations with India must be tackled.
Sharif said he had a "long chat" with Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh on Sunday and the two exchanged invitations to
visit - a diplomatic nicety in some parts of the world but a
heavily symbolic step for South Asia's arch-rivals.
Asked by an Indian journalist if he would invite Singh for
his swearing-in as prime minister, Sharif said: "I will be very
happy to extend that invitation."
"There are fears on your side, there are fears on our side,"
Sharif added during a news conference at his home on the
outskirts of Lahore. "We have to seriously address this."
Sharif's power base is Pakistan's most prosperous province,
Punjab, which sits across the border from an Indian state with
the same name. A free marketeer, he wants to see trade between
the two countries unshackled, and he has a history of making
conciliatory gestures towards New Delhi.
In 1999, when he was last prime minister, Sharif stood at
the frontier post waiting to welcome his counterpart - Atal
Behari Vajpayee - to arrive on the inaugural run of a bus
service between New Delhi and Lahore.
It was a moment of high hope for two countries that were
divided amid bloodshed at birth in 1947 and went on to wage war
three times in the decades that followed.
But by May of 1999, the two sides were sucked into a new
conflict as the then-army chief of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf,
sent forces across the line dividing the disputed Himalayan
region of Kashmir. And by October, Sharif had been ousted by
Musharraf in a bloodless coup.
Sharif's return to power 14 years later has raised concern
that he will again cross swords with the military, which has
long controlled Pakistan's foreign and security policies.
But Sharif said he "never had any trouble with the army",
just Musharraf, and as prime minister he would ensure that the
military and the civilian government worked together.
Sharif will need the army's cooperation to help confront
Pakistan's many security challenges: a Taliban insurgency,
separatists fighting in the western province of Baluchistan, and
the rapid rise of sectarian groups such as the militant Sunni
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, which on Monday claimed responsibility for an
enormous truck bomb in the city of Quetta.
Musharraf, who resigned as president in 2008 and went into
self-imposed exile abroad, returned in March to run in
Saturday's elections. Instead, he was arrested for his crackdown
on the judiciary during his rule and put under house arrest.
OPEN TO LIKE-MINDED ALLIES
Sharif said his Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) - won
enough of the 272 National Assembly seats contested in the
election to rule on its own, but suggested he was open to allies
joining his government.
"I am not against any coalition. But as far as Islamabad is
concerned, we are ourselves in a position to form our own
government," Sharif told the news conference. "All those who
share our vision, we will be happy to work with them."
The election was a democratic milestone in a country ruled
by the military for more than half its history, marking the
first transition from one elected government to another.
However, Sharif inherits a stack of challenges from a
government led for the past five years by the Pakistan People's
Party (PPP), which failed to tackle corruption, poverty and a
Taliban insurgency.
Another bailout from the International Monetary Fund to
avoid a new balance of payments crisis is seen as inevitable.
Sharif has suggested that he would be willing to implement
politically sensitive reforms to secure an IMF lifeline.
He has picked senator Ishaq Dar as his finance minister in
the new cabinet, a party spokesman said on Monday.
Dar, who served as finance minister in a previous Sharif
cabinet in the 1990s, has said he plans to lean on provincial
governments to collect agricultural taxes, a policy that could
set him on a collision course with some of the Pakistan Muslim
League's (PML-N) wealthy supporters.
Sharif said ahead of the election that Pakistan should
reconsider its support for the U.S. war on Islamist militancy
and suggested he was in favour of negotiations with the Taliban.
Pakistan backed American efforts to stamp out global
militancy after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States
and was rewarded with billions of dollars in U.S. aid.
But many Pakistanis have grown resentful, saying thousands
of Pakistani soldiers have died fighting "America's war".
As prime minister-elect, Sharif chose his words carefully on
Monday, saying Islamabad and Washington have "good relations"
and "need to listen to each other".
Asked about U.S. drone strikes against militants on
Pakistani soil, which many Pakistanis regard as a violation of
sovereignty, he referred to it as a "challenge" to sovereignty.
"We will sit with our American friends and talk to them about
this issue," he said.
Underlining the security issues facing Sharif, a 2,000 pound
truck bomb destroyed the home of the police chief in the western
province of Baluchistan late on Sunday. Police said it was the
biggest bomb in the history of the province.
The police chief survived but at least eight people died and
98, mostly police, were injured. Lashkar-e-Jhangvi claimed
responsibility.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison
Williams)