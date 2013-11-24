ISLAMABAD/DUBAI Nov 24 Etisalat has
told Pakistan it will not the pay the $800 million it owes the
government from buying a stake in the country's state telecom
operator until a property dispute is entirely resolved, two
senior finance ministry sources said.
The money owed, which dates back to last decade, would
provide vital funds for Pakistan's cash-strapped government, but
Etisalat will not pay up until affiliate Pakistan
Telecommunication Co Ltd (PTCL) receives ownership of
the final 10 properties out of about 3,000 it is due, the
sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' top telecom company, did
not respond to requests for comment. PTCL's chief executive
Walid Irshaid could not be reached for comment.
An Etisalat consortium bought a 26-percent stake in PTCL for
$2.6 billion in 2005 that also gave Etisalat majority voting
rights.
The UAE firm paid an initial 6.6 billion dirhams ($1.80
billion) as per the deal terms, which also included transferring
ownership of the properties to PTCL from the government.
Etisalat was to pay the remaining $800 million it owed in
six twice-yearly installments of $133 million, but has withheld
payment as the transfer of some of these properties stalled.
The dispute continues while PTCL's mobile unit Ufone, the
country's No.3 operator, waits to hear if its bid for smaller
rival Warid has succeeded.
The UAE firm has been working with various ministries
including those for finance and privatisation since July to
resolve the dispute, the two sources said.
The government had hoped to reach a final agreement by
November-end, but this was now unlikely.
"It is being carried out on a fast track basis and being
followed up at the highest level," said one source.
PTCL's current market value is $858 million, according to
Reuters data, a little more than what Etisalat owes the
government.
Etisalat owned 90 percent of the acquiring consortium,
giving it a 23.4 percent stake in PTCL. The consortium's bid was
$1.2 billion more than the next highest offer and Etisalat took
an impairment of 2.37 billion dirhams on PTCL in 2012.
Profits at PTCL, which is majority government-owned, have
slumped since Etisalat took management control and the sector
was opened up for more competition.
In the financial year ending June 30, 2005, the Pakistani
operator made a net profit of 27.3 billion rupees ($257.78
million), according to Reuters data, but seven years later its
annual profit was 11.4 billion rupees.
Ufone had 24.8 million subscribers as of Sept. 30, giving it
a market share of 19 percent, data from Pakistan's telecom
regulator shows.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) ($1 = 105.9050 Pakistani rupees)
