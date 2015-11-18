ISLAMABAD Nov 18 Pakistan will refuse to accept
any citizens deported from mainland Europe, halting
repatriations at a time when European leaders facing an influx
of migration are desperate to streamline procedures, the
interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Globally, around 90,000 people were deported back to
Pakistan last year for a variety of offences, but in some cases
they had been sent back without proper determination they were
Pakistan nationals, an interior ministry spokesman said.
It was not immediately clear exactly how many came from
Europe, although the figure is in the thousands, he said.
European Union nations signed a deal with Pakistan in 2009
allowing them to repatriate illegal immigrants and other
nationalities who transited through Pakistan on their way to
Europe.
"There were some irregularities in the implementation of
this agreement," the spokesman, who asked not to be named, said.
"The signing country had to first verify the nationality of
that person who was being deported but there were instances
where the nationality was not being verified. The minister took
notice and the agreement is temporarily suspended."
EU officials in Pakistan were not immediately available for
comment on the Pakistani decision.
Europe is facing its biggest influx of migrants in decades,
with many families fleeing war in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Some European leaders are calling for tighter controls over
fears of Islamic State infiltration after attacks in Paris last
week killed 127 people and injured around 200.
Pakistan's refusal to accept deportees could slow down the
removal of illegal economic migrants, making it harder to accept
those genuinely fleeing persecution.
On Tuesday, Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said
that airlines returning deportees without Pakistani permission
would be penalised.
"Any airline that brings deportees to Pakistan without
Interior Ministry permission and without Pakistan travel
documents will be fined heavily," he said.
Britain has a separate deal on deportations with Pakistan
and is not affected by Tuesday's decision.
Nisar added that Pakistan would not accept any deportees
accused of militant links without clear evidence of guilt.
"Accusing any Pakistani of terrorism without evidence is
human rights violation," he said.
As an example of problems with the system, the interior
ministry cited the case of a Pakistani deported from Italy
earlier this year who had been accused of militant links.
"When the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) investigated,
it was found he just visited jihadi websites," the spokesman
said.
(Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi; Editing
by Sanjeev Miglani)