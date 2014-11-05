GENEVA Nov 5 Pakistan launched a trade dispute
at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday to challenge the
European Union's punitive duties on Pakistani exports of
polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the WTO said in a statement.
Pakistan says the EU has broken WTO rules in the way that it
imposed anti-subsidy duties on PET, which is used in synthetic
fibres, plastic bottles and food containers.
Under WTO rules, the EU has 60 days to try to settle the
dispute in direct talks, after which Pakistan could escalate the
issue by asking the WTO to set up a panel to adjudicate.
Pakistan's exports of PET were worth just over $200 million
last year, according to data from the International Trade
Center, a U.N.-WTO joint venture. Although its exports have
grown, sales to the EU have dwindled in the past few years.
The EU accounted for over 80 percent of Pakistan's foreign
sales of PET a decade ago, but less than 10 percent of Pakistani
PET exports went to the EU in 2013, a tiny slice of the EU's
$4.3 billion imports of the material.
The dispute is the first that Pakistan has initiated in
almost a decade and its first against the EU. It previously
launched three disputes - two against the United States and one
against Egypt, which was settled in 2006.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Madeline Chambers)