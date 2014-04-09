ISLAMABAD, April 9 Pakistan on Wednesday sold $2 billion worth of five- and 10-year bonds in its first international sale since 2007, Finance Ministry officials said.

The cash-strapped South Asian nation marketed $1 billion of five-year notes at a yield of 7.25 percent and $1 billion of 10-year securities at 8.25 percent, said an official requesting not to be named as the figures would not be officially released until Thursday.

The market rallied after the sale, strengthening the rupee currency. The sale will also boost reserves and help Pakistan meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions.

Last September, the IMF saved Pakistan from possible default by agreeing to lend it $6.7 billion over three years.

The IMF gives each subsequent disbursement after confirming a country is on track with the conditions of the bailout. Pakistan must crack down on rampant tax evasion and broaden the tax base by eliminating tax exemptions and loopholes.

Pakistan has received three tranches that total about $1.6 billion from the lender. It has already had to get several waivers for failing to meet the conditions of the loan. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Robert Birsel)