By Mubasher Bukhari
LAHORE, Pakistan, June 10 Pakistan on Wednesday
executed a man who was 15 when he was sentenced to death for
murder and whose lawyers say was tortured into confessing, in a
case that has prompted concern among rights groups and the
United Nations.
Aftab Bahadur was sentenced to death for killing three
people in 1992 and human rights group Reprieve said two
witnesses who implicated Bahadur had since recanted, saying they
were tortured.
At the time, the death penalty could be passed on a 15 year
old, but the minimum age was raised to 18 in 2000.
Testimony obtained by torture is also inadmissible.
"Aftab Bahadur was hanged at District Jail Lahore on
Wednesday at 4.30 am," a jail official in Pakistan's eastern
city of Lahore said, declining to be named as he was not
authorised to speak to the media on the issue.
"Before the hanging, he was crying and saying he was
innocent."
The date of birth on Bahadur's birth certificate and
national identity card, June 30, 1977, is not disputed by
authorities.
"Pakistan proceeded with Mr Bahadur's execution despite his
having been sentenced to death when he was a child - in
violation of both international and Pakistani law," Reprieve
said.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lifted the moratorium on the
death penalty last year, a day after Pakistani Taliban gunmen
attacked a school and killed 134 pupils and 19 adults. The
killings put pressure on the government to do more to tackle the
Islamist insurgency.
In an essay written from jail and published a day before his
hanging, Bahadur, a Christian, repeated his assertion that he
was innocent.
"But I do not know whether that will make any difference,"
he wrote. "I have not given up hope, though the night is very
dark ... It would perhaps have been better not to have to think
of what the police did to try to get me to confess falsely to
this crime."
On Tuesday, another man, Shafqat Hussain, whose lawyers say
was a child when charged with murder and only confessed after
being tortured, was handed a reprieve just hours before he was
to be executed, the fourth time his death penalty has been
stayed.
But the Supreme Court rejected Hussain's appeal on Wednesday
morning.
His lawyers say he was 14 in 2002 when he was burnt with
cigarettes and had his fingernails removed until he confessed to
killing a child. Authorities say he was 23 when he was
sentenced.
