BERLIN, March 20 Germany summoned Pakistan's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin on Friday to protest at recent executions in the South Asian state following the hanging of 12 convicts on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said that the German government wanted to "express its deep concern about the most recent executions in Pakistan".

"The death penalty is inhumane and a cruel form of punishment," the spokesman said. "The German government will continue to work actively with its European partners to abolish the death penalty around the world."

Pakistan hanged 12 convicts on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said. Tuesday's hangings were the largest number of people executed in one day since an unofficial moratorium on capital punishment was lifted in December.

