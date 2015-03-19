(Adds details)
By Amjad Ali
ISLAMABAD, March 19 A Pakistani man charged as a
child with murder was dressed in a white uniform, ready for
hanging, and told to write his will before the execution was
postponed, his family said on Thursday.
Lawyers for Shafqat Hussain say he was just 14 in 2004 when
he was burnt with cigarettes and had fingernails removed until
he confessed to the killing of a child, a case that has angered
rights groups and prompted mercy appeals from his family.
Hussain's hanging was postponed indefinitely, his brother,
Gul Zaman, told Reuters. The Dawn newspaper said it had been
postponed for three days.
"We were awake all night and praying to God," Hussain's
mother, Makhani Begum, told Reuters on Thursday. "There was no
hope that we would ever see him alive again, but thanks to
Allah, who saved my little child from this brutal punishment."
The human rights group Reprieve said an inquiry would be
conducted into Hussain's age at the time of conviction and the
torture he suffered before "confessing" to the crime, the Dawn
newspaper reported.
Zaman said he was with his brother when he was prepared for
execution.
"They dressed him up in white uniform for the execution," he
said. "Then they asked him to write his last will. He wrote: 'I
am innocent. They want to hang me for a crime I have not
committed, to save others who have been freed'."
Pakistan on Wednesday hanged nine people, taking to 21 the
number of executions in two days, for a tally of 48 since an
unofficial moratorium on capital punishment was lifted in
December. Twelve were executed on Tuesday.
The death sentence cannot be used against a defendant under
18 at the time of the crime. Testimony obtained by torture is
also inadmissible.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lifted the moratorium on Dec.
17, a day after Pakistani Taliban gunmen attacked a school and
killed 134 pupils and 19 adults.
Hussain's family made heartrending appeals to the government
on Wednesday, complaining of a flawed justice system that
allowed months of torture to extract a confession.
Human rights groups say convictions in Pakistan are highly
unreliable because its antiquated criminal justice system barely
functions, torture is common and the police are mostly
untrained.
(Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel)