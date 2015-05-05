ISLAMABAD May 5 A Pakistani judge on Tuesday
stayed the execution of a man whose lawyers say was 14 when he
was charged with murder, a case that has angered rights groups
and prompted mercy appeals from his family.
Shafqat Hussain was due to be executed on Wednesday. His
lawyers say he was 14 in 2004 when he was burnt with cigarettes
and had fingernails removed until he confessed to the killing of
a child.
It was the second stay of execution for Hussain.
In March, he was dressed in a white uniform ready for
hanging and told to write his will before his execution was
postponed while the Federal Investigation Agency looked into the
question of his age.
The agency, Pakistan's equivalent of the U.S. FBI, later
determined he was not a juvenile at the time of the killing and
a new execution date was set. But that was also challenged.
"The judge has ruled that the FIA did not have the mandate
to conduct the investigation into Shafqat's age and this should
be done by a competent judicial forum," Shahab Siddiqui, of the
Justice Project Pakistan, a legal aid group representing
Hussain, told Reuters.
"So, until the matter is decided, his execution is stayed."
The death sentence cannot be imposed on a defendant who was
under 18 at the time of the crime. Testimony obtained by torture
is also inadmissible.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lifted a moratorium on the death
penalty on Dec. 17, a day after Pakistani Taliban gunmen
attacked a school and killed 134 pupils and 19 adults.
Since then, 102 people have been executed, according to the
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.
Hussain's family has made heartrending appeals to the
government, complaining of a flawed justice system that allowed
months of torture to extract a confession.
Human rights groups say convictions in Pakistan are highly
unreliable because its antiquated criminal justice system barely
functions, torture is common and the police are mostly
untrained.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)