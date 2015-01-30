US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
ISLAMABAD Jan 30 The death toll in a major explosion targeting a Shi'ite mosque in the Pakistani city of Shikarpur rose to 40 on Friday, a local doctor said.
"The death toll has climbed to 40. We are still compiling lists from nearby cities where the wounded have been taken for treatment," said the doctor at a local hospital, Shaukat Memon.
More than 50 were wounded in the attack during Friday prayers.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)