ISLAMABAD Jan 30 The death toll in a major explosion targeting a Shi'ite mosque in the Pakistani city of Shikarpur rose to 40 on Friday, a local doctor said.

"The death toll has climbed to 40. We are still compiling lists from nearby cities where the wounded have been taken for treatment," said the doctor at a local hospital, Shaukat Memon.

More than 50 were wounded in the attack during Friday prayers.

