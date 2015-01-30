ISLAMABAD Jan 30 At least 20 people were killed on Friday when an explosion ripped through a packed Shi'ite mosque in the Pakistani city of Shikarpur, officials said.

"At least 20 dead bodies and more than 50 wounded people have been brought to the hospital," Shaukat Memon, a doctor at a nearby hospital, told Reuters. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)