KARACHI. Dec 7 - Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee, which hit a record low of 89.02 to the dollar during trade on Friday, closed at 88.96/89.00, compared with Thursday's close of 88.73/83.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.60 percent, or 185.16 points, lower at 11,372.21 on turnover of 36.05 million shares.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $212,482 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.30 points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,150.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.39 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,258.47.

* Brent crude was steady above $110 on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a European summit to deal with the region's debt crisis and the release of key Chinese economic data later this week. Brent crude fell 14 cents to $110.67 a barrel by 0329 GMT, after settling Tuesday $1 higher at $110.81 a barrel. U.S. crude edged up 21 cents to $101.49 a barrel.

* Gold edged up on Wednesday, together with equities, with investors cautiously optimistic ahead of a key European Union summit later this week where policymakers are expected to find a way to end the region's two-year-old debt crisis. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,729.89 an ounce by 0020 GMT.

* Pakistan has role in any talks with Taliban -Karzai

* U.S. forces begin leaving Pakistan drone base

* US senators call for full review of Pakistani ties

* After NATO strike, Pakistan adjusts rules of engagement

* Pakistani rupee hits record low of 89.02 to dollar