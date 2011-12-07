KARACHI. Dec 7 - Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
* MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee, which hit a record low of 89.02 to the
dollar during trade on Friday, closed at 88.96/89.00, compared
with Thursday's close of 88.73/83.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 1.60 percent, or 185.16 points, lower at
11,372.21 on turnover of 36.05 million shares.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $212,482 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European
leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's
debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.30 points, or
0.43 percent, to 12,150.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 1.39 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,258.47.
* Brent crude was steady above $110 on Wednesday, as
investors turned cautious ahead of a European summit to deal
with the region's debt crisis and the release of key Chinese
economic data later this week. Brent crude fell 14
cents to $110.67 a barrel by 0329 GMT, after settling Tuesday $1
higher at $110.81 a barrel. U.S. crude edged up 21 cents
to $101.49 a barrel.
* Gold edged up on Wednesday, together with equities, with
investors cautiously optimistic ahead of a key European Union
summit later this week where policymakers are expected to find a
way to end the region's two-year-old debt crisis. Spot gold
edged up 0.1 percent to $1,729.89 an ounce by 0020 GMT.
* Pakistan has role in any talks with Taliban -Karzai
* U.S. forces begin leaving Pakistan drone base
* US senators call for full review of Pakistani ties
* After NATO strike, Pakistan adjusts rules of engagement
* Pakistani rupee hits record low of 89.02 to dollar