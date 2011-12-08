KARACHI, Dec 8 - Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan due to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data on Thursday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended at 89.25/35 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 88.96/89.00. Monday and Tuesday were public holidays.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.78 percent, or 88.32 points, lower at 11,283.89 on turnover of 37.87 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.8 million on Wednesday.

* Hopes the euro zone will figure out a solution to its ongoing debt crisis inspired enough buying to push U.S. stocks to a third day of gains on Wednesday in light trading. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.24 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,196.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.55 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,261.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,649.21.

* Crude futures fell back on Wednesday, weighed down by an unexpected increase in U.S. stockpiles and doubts that a credible deal to resolve Europe's debt crisis will be reached at a summit on Friday. In London, ICE January Brent crude settled at $109.53 a barrel, falling $1.28, after having hit session low of $109. U.S. January crude settled at $100.49, down 79 cents, after dropping to the day's low of $99.67.

* Gold inched lower on Thursday, tracking a slightly weaker euro, as investors await a rate decision from the European Central Bank later in the day before the region's leaders gather on Friday to find ways to resolve a mounting debt crisis. Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,736.44 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after two consecutive sessions of gains.

* Pakistani rupee at a record low of 89.45 to dlr

* Pakistan president in Dubai for heart treatment, condition stable

* Afghan President Karzai blames Pakistan group for attacks