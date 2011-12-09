KARACHI, Dec 9 - Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended at 89.10/16 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 89.25/35. Earlier on Wednesday, it had hit a record low of 89.45.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.96 percent, or 108.68 points, higher at 11,392.57 on turnover of 50.27 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.28 million on Thursday.

* Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial "bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 198.67 points, or 1.63 percent, to end at 11,997.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index

fell 26.66 points, or 2.11 percent, to 1,234.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 52.83 points, or 1.99 percent, to close at 2,596.38.

* Brent crude fell below $108 on Friday, on growing concern that European policy makers will fail to deliver a concrete plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting later in the day, an outcome likely to hurt prospects for demand. Brent crude fell 94 cents to $107.17 a barrel by 0340 GMT, after settling Thursday $1.42 lower at $108.11 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 61 cents to $97.73, after plunging more than $2 a day earlier on the ECB news.

* Gold prices traded steady on Friday, as investors watched the progress of a crucial European Union summit with dwindling confidence that it would produce a cure for the two-year-old debt crisis. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,712.39 an ounce by 0310 GMT, on course for a fall of nearly 2 percent on the week, its third week of losses in the past four.

* Pakistan army believes NATO attack planned - reports

* Pakistan's Zardari stable, to undergo more tests- spokesman

* Clinton expects Zardari to return to power

* Pakistani rupee firms; stocks up; o/n rates flat