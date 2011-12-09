KARACHI, Dec 9 - Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
* MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended at 89.10/16 to the dollar, compared
with Wednesday's close of 89.25/35. Earlier on Wednesday, it had
hit a record low of 89.45.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.96 percent, or 108.68 points, higher at
11,392.57 on turnover of 50.27 million shares.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.28 million on
Thursday.
* Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central
Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial
"bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some
proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund. The Dow
Jones industrial average tumbled 198.67 points, or 1.63
percent, to end at 11,997.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 26.66 points, or 2.11 percent, to 1,234.35. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 52.83 points, or 1.99
percent, to close at 2,596.38.
* Brent crude fell below $108 on Friday, on growing concern
that European policy makers will fail to deliver a concrete plan
to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting later in the
day, an outcome likely to hurt prospects for demand. Brent
crude fell 94 cents to $107.17 a barrel by 0340 GMT,
after settling Thursday $1.42 lower at $108.11 a barrel. U.S.
crude was down 61 cents to $97.73, after plunging more
than $2 a day earlier on the ECB news.
* Gold prices traded steady on Friday, as investors watched
the progress of a crucial European Union summit with dwindling
confidence that it would produce a cure for the two-year-old
debt crisis. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,712.39
an ounce by 0310 GMT, on course for a fall of nearly 2 percent
on the week, its third week of losses in the past four.
* Pakistan army believes NATO attack planned - reports
* Pakistan's Zardari stable, to undergo more tests-
spokesman
* Clinton expects Zardari to return to power
* Pakistani rupee firms; stocks up; o/n rates flat