KARACHI Dec 15
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* State Bank of Pakistan to release weekly foreign exchange
reserves data on Thursday.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee hit a record low on Wednesday as import payments
climbed and exporters clung tightly on to their dollars as the
country's economic outlook darkened.The rupee traded as
weak as 89.67 to the dollar, one bank dealer said, but closed at
89.55/61, compared with Tuesday's close of 89.10/20.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.20 percent, or 22.97 points, higher at
11,300.99 on turnover of just 34.96 million shares.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3.65 million on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest
level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank
commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the
dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.The
Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46 points, or
1.10 percent, to 11,823.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 13.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,211.82. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 39.96 points, or 1.55
percent, to 2,539.31.
* Brent crude rose more than $1 on Thursday, recouping some
losses after plunging the most in nearly three months in the
previous session on renewed fears about the euro zone's debt
crisis.
* Brent crude traded $1.10 a barrel higher at
$106.12 by 0344 GMT, after settling $4.48 a barrel lower on
Wednesday and posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since
Sept. 22.
* Spot gold wallowed near a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday
after dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as investors
remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the
year-end rush to liquidate positions.Spot gold was little
changed at $1,573.29 an ounce by 0311 GMT, after posting its
biggest one-day decline in nearly three months in the previous
session.
* Pakistan's Zardari discharged from hospital - spokesman
* In mountain camps, Pakistan Taliban train for death
* U.S. House okays defence bill on detainees, Iran
* Pakistani rupee hits fresh low as U.S. moves to freeze aid
(Compiled by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Rebecca Conway)