KARACHI Dec 15 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Chris Allbritton in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee hit a record low on Wednesday as import payments climbed and exporters clung tightly on to their dollars as the country's economic outlook darkened.The rupee traded as weak as 89.67 to the dollar, one bank dealer said, but closed at 89.55/61, compared with Tuesday's close of 89.10/20.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.20 percent, or 22.97 points, higher at 11,300.99 on turnover of just 34.96 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3.65 million on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46 points, or 1.10 percent, to 11,823.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 13.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,211.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 39.96 points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,539.31.

* Brent crude rose more than $1 on Thursday, recouping some losses after plunging the most in nearly three months in the previous session on renewed fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Brent crude traded $1.10 a barrel higher at $106.12 by 0344 GMT, after settling $4.48 a barrel lower on Wednesday and posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.

* Spot gold wallowed near a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as investors remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the year-end rush to liquidate positions.Spot gold was little changed at $1,573.29 an ounce by 0311 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in nearly three months in the previous session.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Pakistan's Zardari discharged from hospital - spokesman

* In mountain camps, Pakistan Taliban train for death

* U.S. House okays defence bill on detainees, Iran

* Pakistani rupee hits fresh low as U.S. moves to freeze aid (Compiled by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Rebecca Conway)