* The State Bank of Pakistan is due to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data on Thursday. MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee traded at a record low of 90.03 to the dollar on Wednesday as import payments rose and exporters held on to the greenback in the face of a bleak economic outlook for the country.The rupee ended at 89.00/96 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 89.90/95. It has lost about 5 percent this year.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.61 percent, or 69.49 points, lower at 11,268.55. Turnover fell to 46.57 million shares from 77.8 million traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.8 million on Wednesday.

* Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets closed mostly flat in a thinly traded day.The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.16 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,107.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.42 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,243.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 25.76 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,577.97.

* Brent futures rose towards $108 on Thursday, gaining for a fourth straight day, as a sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks overshadowed persistent worries that the euro zone debt crisis would curtail global oil demand.

* Brent crude was up 22 cents at $107.93 a barrel by 0223 GMT after settling 98 cents higher, or 0.92 percent, at $107.71 a barrel on Wednesday. U.S. crude rose 24 cents to $98.91 a barrel.

* Gold prices traded steady on Thursday, after a European Central Bank tender failed to boost market confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis and knocked gold off a one-week high in the previous session.

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.05 an ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,615.40.

* Pakistan memo crisis adds pressure to U.S. ties

