KARACHI Dec 22 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Chris Allbritton in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-2810017 or via email chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* The State Bank of Pakistan is due to release weekly
foreign exchange reserves data on Thursday. MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee traded at a record low of 90.03 to the
dollar on Wednesday as import payments rose and exporters held
on to the greenback in the face of a bleak economic outlook for
the country.The rupee ended at 89.00/96 to the dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 89.90/95. It has lost about 5
percent this year.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.61 percent, or 69.49 points, lower at
11,268.55. Turnover fell to 46.57 million shares from 77.8
million traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.8 million on
Wednesday.
* Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the
Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast
doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets closed
mostly flat in a thinly traded day.The Dow Jones industrial
average rose 4.16 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,107.74.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.42 points, or
0.19 percent, to 1,243.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index
slid 25.76 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,577.97.
* Brent futures rose towards $108 on Thursday, gaining for a
fourth straight day, as a sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks
overshadowed persistent worries that the euro zone debt crisis
would curtail global oil demand.
* Brent crude was up 22 cents at $107.93 a barrel by
0223 GMT after settling 98 cents higher, or 0.92 percent, at
$107.71 a barrel on Wednesday. U.S. crude rose 24 cents
to $98.91 a barrel.
* Gold prices traded steady on Thursday, after a European
Central Bank tender failed to boost market confidence in the
euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis and knocked gold
off a one-week high in the previous session.
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.05 an
ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to
$1,615.40.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* Pakistan memo crisis adds pressure to U.S. ties
* Pakistani rupee hits record low at 90.03 to dlr
(Compiled by Sahar Ahmed and Qasim Nauman)