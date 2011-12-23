ISLAMABAD Dec 23 Following is a list of
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee firmed on Thursday because of
increased inflows, after hitting a record low of 90.03 to the
dollar the previous day, but dealers expect pressure on the
local unit because of bleak economic outlook for the country.
The Pakistani rupee ended at 89.33/49 to the dollar,
compared with Wednesday's close of 89.90/96. It has lost about
4.2 percent this year.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.33 percent, or 37.55 points, higher at
11,306.10 on Thursday. Turnover fell to 33.2 million shares from
46.57 million traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $125,979 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on the
cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in
jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor
market.The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.84
points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,169.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 10.29 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,254.01.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.48 points, or 0.83
percent, at 2,599.45.
* Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Friday,
supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and the
prospect of supply disruptions from the Middle East.
* Brent crude slipped 6 cents to $107.83 a barrel by
0112 GMT after settling Thursday 18 cents higher at $107.89 a
barrel. For the week, Brent is poised to rise 4.6 percent,
reversing losses in the previous week.
* Gold inched higher on Friday in thin trade, taking cues
from higher equities after upbeat U.S. economic data encouraged
investors, while the persistent gloom hanging over the euro zone
weighed on sentiment.Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to
$1,611.96 an ounce by 0254 GMT. It was on course for a weekly
rise of nearly 1 percent, snapping two weeks of consecutive
losses.
* World Bank plans up to $5.5 bln lending to Pakistan
* US, Pakistan share blame in border deaths-US probe
* Army wants Zardari out but no coup-sources
