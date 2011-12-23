ISLAMABAD Dec 23 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee firmed on Thursday because of increased inflows, after hitting a record low of 90.03 to the dollar the previous day, but dealers expect pressure on the local unit because of bleak economic outlook for the country. The Pakistani rupee ended at 89.33/49 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 89.90/96. It has lost about 4.2 percent this year.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.33 percent, or 37.55 points, higher at 11,306.10 on Thursday. Turnover fell to 33.2 million shares from 46.57 million traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $125,979 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on the cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor market.The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.84 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,169.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.29 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,254.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.48 points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,599.45.

* Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Friday, supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and the prospect of supply disruptions from the Middle East.

* Brent crude slipped 6 cents to $107.83 a barrel by 0112 GMT after settling Thursday 18 cents higher at $107.89 a barrel. For the week, Brent is poised to rise 4.6 percent, reversing losses in the previous week.

* Gold inched higher on Friday in thin trade, taking cues from higher equities after upbeat U.S. economic data encouraged investors, while the persistent gloom hanging over the euro zone weighed on sentiment.Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,611.96 an ounce by 0254 GMT. It was on course for a weekly rise of nearly 1 percent, snapping two weeks of consecutive losses.

* World Bank plans up to $5.5 bln lending to Pakistan

* US, Pakistan share blame in border deaths-US probe

* Army wants Zardari out but no coup-sources (Compiled by Qasim Nauman)