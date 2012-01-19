KARACHI, Jan 19 - Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* State Bank of Pakistan to release weekly foreign exchange
reserve data on Thursday.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.21/28 to the dollar,
compared to Tuesday's close of 90.30/35, amid a lack of import
payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
ended 2.15 percent, or 242.55 points, higher at
11,547.71, its highest close since Dec. 1.Volume rose to 83.73
million shares, compared with 53.11 million shares traded on
Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $4.86 million on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on
Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help
countries hit by the European debt crisis, while
forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some
worries over bank profits. The Dow Jones industrial average
rose 96.88 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at
12,578.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 14.37
points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,308.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index
climbed 41.63 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at
2,769.71.
* U.S. crude rose more than $1 on Thursday on a surprise
draw in oil stocks and hopes of a recovery in demand, as the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) sought to boost its resources
to help countries cope with the euro zone crisis. U.S. oil
rose 97 cents to $101.56 by 0303 GMT, after rising as
high as $101.62. Brent crude gained 83 cents to $111.49
a barrel.
* Spot gold edged higher on Thursday, on course for a fourth
session of gains, supported by hopes of increased funding from
the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the euro zone
debt crisis. Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to
$1,664.94 an ounce by 0301 GMT, approaching a one-month high of
$1,667.41 hit earlier in the week.
* Norway security chief quits in Pakistan agents row
* Pakistani stocks, o/n rates end up; rupee firms
* Pakistan rejects US envoy visit - official [ID;nL3E8CI2VH]
* Pakistan's Dec c/a surplus shrinks to $160 mln - c.bank