KARACHI, Jan 19 - Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan to release weekly foreign exchange reserve data on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.21/28 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 90.30/35, amid a lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index ended 2.15 percent, or 242.55 points, higher at 11,547.71, its highest close since Dec. 1.Volume rose to 83.73 million shares, compared with 53.11 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $4.86 million on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help countries hit by the European debt crisis, while forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some worries over bank profits. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.88 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 12,578.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 14.37 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,308.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 41.63 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 2,769.71.

* U.S. crude rose more than $1 on Thursday on a surprise draw in oil stocks and hopes of a recovery in demand, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sought to boost its resources to help countries cope with the euro zone crisis. U.S. oil rose 97 cents to $101.56 by 0303 GMT, after rising as high as $101.62. Brent crude gained 83 cents to $111.49 a barrel.

* Spot gold edged higher on Thursday, on course for a fourth session of gains, supported by hopes of increased funding from the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,664.94 an ounce by 0301 GMT, approaching a one-month high of $1,667.41 hit earlier in the week.

