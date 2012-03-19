ISLAMABAD, March 19 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.74/78 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.73/80, and dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil prices.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 1.14 percent, or 153.95 points, to end at 13,297.12 points on Friday, a day after it reached its highest close since May 22, 2008.Volume rose to 426.21 million shares, compared with 336.91 million on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,595,385 on Friday.

* The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities near four-year highs.The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 20.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,232.62 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 1.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,404.17 - its highest close since May 20, 2008. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,055.26.

* Brent crude held above $126 a barrel on Monday, extending last Friday's gains, as prices were supported by continued concerns over a potential supply disruption from Iran and the prospect of a stronger U.S. economy lifting oil demand.Brent crude edged up 20 cents to $126.01 a barrel by 0302 GMT, after settling up more than $3 in the previous session. U.S. crude rose 23 cents to $107.30, after climbing almost $2 on Friday.

* Gold rose on Monday as firm oil prices prompted safe haven buying from investors, but gains may be capped by worries that India's plan to double its import duty for bullion could lead to a temporary slip in purchases.Spot gold added $6.45 to trade at $1,659.94 an ounce by 0025 GMT after posting its second-biggest weekly decline this year last week on fading expectations of more monetary easing in the United States.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Dozens of bullet-ridden bodies found in Pakistan's Khyber region

* INTERVIEW-Etisalat eyes mobile remittances in Gulf

* INTERVIEW-PE firm Abraaj set for more deals, eyes India (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)