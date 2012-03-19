ISLAMABAD, March 19 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.74/78 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.73/80, and dealers
expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil
prices.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
fell 1.14 percent, or 153.95 points, to end at 13,297.12
points on Friday, a day after it reached its highest close since
May 22, 2008.Volume rose to 426.21 million shares, compared with
336.91 million on Thursday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,595,385 on
Friday.
* The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with
a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities
near four-year highs.The Dow Jones industrial average
slipped 20.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,232.62 at the
close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 1.57
points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,404.17 - its highest close since
May 20, 2008. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.11
points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,055.26.
* Brent crude held above $126 a barrel on Monday, extending
last Friday's gains, as prices were supported by continued
concerns over a potential supply disruption from Iran and the
prospect of a stronger U.S. economy lifting oil demand.Brent
crude edged up 20 cents to $126.01 a barrel by 0302 GMT,
after settling up more than $3 in the previous session. U.S.
crude rose 23 cents to $107.30, after climbing almost $2
on Friday.
* Gold rose on Monday as firm oil prices prompted safe haven
buying from investors, but gains may be capped by worries that
India's plan to double its import duty for bullion could lead to
a temporary slip in purchases.Spot gold added $6.45 to
trade at $1,659.94 an ounce by 0025 GMT after posting its
second-biggest weekly decline this year last week on fading
expectations of more monetary easing in the United States.
* Dozens of bullet-ridden bodies found in Pakistan's Khyber
region
* INTERVIEW-Etisalat eyes mobile remittances in Gulf
* INTERVIEW-PE firm Abraaj set for more deals, eyes India
