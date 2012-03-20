ISLAMABAD, March 20 Following is a list of
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.62/70 to the dollar on
Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.74/78.The rupee had
been supported by remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which
rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of
the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same
period last year.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
fell 1.65 percent, or 219.40 points, to end at 13,077.72 points
on Monday. Volume fell to 256 million shares, compared with
426.21 million traded on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $585,134 on
Monday.
* The benchmark S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to
climb within 10 percent of its historic closing high, after
Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy
back stock. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up
6.51 points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,239.13 at the close. The S&P
500 Index gained 5.58 points, or 0.40 percent, to
1,409.75. The Nasdaq Composite rose 23.06 points, or
0.75 percent, to 3,078.32.
* Brent crude prices edged lower on Monday on rising output
from Saudi Arabia and Libya, while refinery problems helped push
U.S. crude higher. Brent May crude fell 10 cents to
settle at $125.71. It fell intraday to $124.82, finding support
just below the 10-day moving average of $124.88. U.S. April
crude rose $1.03 to settle at $108.09 a barrel, having
swung from $106.55 to $108.24, testing below the 20-day moving
average of $106.85 intraday. The April contract expires at the
end of Tuesday's session. U.S. May crude gained 98 cents
to settle at $108.56.
* Spot gold edged up on Tuesday, extending gains into a
fourth consecutive session, as a weaker dollar helped support
prices. Gold went up 0.2 percent to $1,662.85 an ounce by
0045 GMT, on course for its fourth session of straight gains.
* Pakistan July-Feb c/a deficit widens
* Pakistan okays 1 mln T wheat barter deal with Iran
* US mulls changes to controversial Afghan night raids
