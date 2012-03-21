ISLAMABAD, March 21 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.71/75 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.62/70 because of an increase in import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 1.73 percent, or 225.61 points, to end at 13,303.33 points on Tuesday.Volume fell to 247.8 million shares, compared with 256 million traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,274,894 on Tuesday.

* A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.94 points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,170.19 at the close. The S&P 500 Index lost 4.23 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,405.52. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 4.17 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,074.15.

* Brent crude edged towards $125 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from sharp losses a day earlier, as lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar offset the prospect of top exporter Saudi Arabia ramping up supply. Brent crude gained 56 cents to $124.68 a barrel by 0254 GMT, after falling over a dollar in the previous session on the Saudi comments.U.S. crude was up 76 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $106.83. The benchmark plunged over 2 percent on Tuesday.

* Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after dropping nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as a slightly weaker dollar came to the aid of buyers, while sluggish physical demand and an improving U.S. economic outlook capped gains. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,655.14 an ounce by 0241 GMT. U.S. gold gained half a percent to $1,655.40.

* World Bank approves $1 bln for Pakistan to boost power

* Pakistan's economy likely to grow 3-4 pct - c.bank

* Pakistan parliament committee demands end to U.S. drone strikes (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)