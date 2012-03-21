ISLAMABAD, March 21 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.71/75 to the dollar on
Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.62/70 because of an
increase in import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 1.73 percent, or 225.61 points, to end at 13,303.33 points
on Tuesday.Volume fell to 247.8 million shares, compared with
256 million traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,274,894 on
Tuesday.
* A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy
and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses
were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.The Dow
Jones industrial average fell 68.94 points, or 0.52
percent, to 13,170.19 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
lost 4.23 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,405.52. The Nasdaq
Composite dipped 4.17 points, or 0.14 percent, to
3,074.15.
* Brent crude edged towards $125 a barrel on Wednesday,
rebounding from sharp losses a day earlier, as
lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar offset
the prospect of top exporter Saudi Arabia ramping up supply.
Brent crude gained 56 cents to $124.68 a barrel by 0254
GMT, after falling over a dollar in the previous session on the
Saudi comments.U.S. crude was up 76 cents, or 0.7
percent, at $106.83. The benchmark plunged over 2 percent on
Tuesday.
* Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after dropping
nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as a slightly weaker
dollar came to the aid of buyers, while sluggish physical demand
and an improving U.S. economic outlook capped gains. Spot gold
edged up 0.3 percent to $1,655.14 an ounce by 0241 GMT.
U.S. gold gained half a percent to $1,655.40.
* World Bank approves $1 bln for Pakistan to boost power
* Pakistan's economy likely to grow 3-4 pct - c.bank
* Pakistan parliament committee demands end to U.S. drone
strikes
