MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.75/79 to the dollar on
Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.70/71 because of
an increase in import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.08 percent, or 10.21 points, lower at 13,293.12 points
on Wednesday.Volume rose to 266 million shares, compared with
247.8 million traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $755,589 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the
energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed
the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.57 points, or
0.35 percent, to 13,124.62 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
dipped 2.63 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,402.89. The
Nasdaq Composite edged up 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent,
to 3,075.32.
* Brent crude edged up slightly on Wednesday while U.S.
crude rose $1 in light trading as an unexpected drop in U.S.
stockpiles outweighed a pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia
to meet any supply shortfall.On Wednesday, Brent crude for May
delivery rose 8 cents to settle at $124.20 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures settled $1.20 higher at $107.27 a
barrel, after sliding more than $2 on Tuesday.
* Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, stuck in a narrow
range as investors await manufacturing data from China and the
euro zone to assess the health of their economies, while a
slightly lower dollar lent some support. Spot gold edged
up 0.1 percent to $1,651.64 an ounce by 0043 GMT.
