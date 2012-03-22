ISLAMABAD, March 22 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.75/79 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.70/71 because of an increase in import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.08 percent, or 10.21 points, lower at 13,293.12 points on Wednesday.Volume rose to 266 million shares, compared with 247.8 million traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $755,589 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.57 points, or 0.35 percent, to 13,124.62 at the close. The S&P 500 Index dipped 2.63 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,402.89. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,075.32.

* Brent crude edged up slightly on Wednesday while U.S. crude rose $1 in light trading as an unexpected drop in U.S. stockpiles outweighed a pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia to meet any supply shortfall.On Wednesday, Brent crude for May delivery rose 8 cents to settle at $124.20 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled $1.20 higher at $107.27 a barrel, after sliding more than $2 on Tuesday.

* Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, stuck in a narrow range as investors await manufacturing data from China and the euro zone to assess the health of their economies, while a slightly lower dollar lent some support. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,651.64 an ounce by 0043 GMT.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* India eyes Pakistan for access to Afghan mine bonanza

* Iranian oil buyers that could be subject to US sanctions

* US on track for Afghan deal by NATO summit-Clinton

* Road to radicalisation from Toulouse to Kandahar (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)