ISLAMABAD, March 26 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.62/70 to the dollar last Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.75/79 amid a lack of import payments.The rupee has been supported by remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.15 percent, or 19.85 points, lower at 13,273.29 points last Thursday. Volume fell to 103 million shares, compared with 266 million traded on Wednesday.Friday, March 23, was a public holiday in Pakistan. Markets were closed.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,115,883 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year.The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.59 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,080.73 at the close. The S&P 500 Index rose 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,397.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.60 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,067.92.

* Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases.Brent crude rose $1.99 to settle at $125.13 a barrel on Friday, having swung from $123.10 to $127.06. Brent posted 68-cent weekly loss, a second straight weekly decline.U.S. crude rose $1.52 to settle at $106.87 a barrel, having traded from $105.16 to $108.25. For the week, it ended 19 cents lower.

* Gold prices edged higher on Monday, building on gains in the previous session, as the dollar wallowed near a two-week low against a basket of currencies and supported sentiment for bullion.Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,666.89 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent last Friday.

* No US disciplinary action seen over Pakistan strike

* Pakistan Taliban says will attack lawmakers if Afghan supply routes reopen

* Taliban faction claims French gunman trained in Pakistan (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)