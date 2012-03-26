ISLAMABAD, March 26 Following is a list of
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.62/70 to the dollar last
Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.75/79 amid a
lack of import payments.The rupee has been supported by
remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 23.4 percent to
$8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.15 percent, or 19.85 points, lower at 13,273.29 points
last Thursday. Volume fell to 103 million shares, compared
with 266 million traded on Wednesday.Friday, March 23, was a
public holiday in Pakistan. Markets were closed.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,115,883 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by
rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept
showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so
far this year.The Dow Jones industrial average gained
34.59 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,080.73 at the close. The
S&P 500 Index rose 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to
1,397.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.60 points, or
0.15 percent, to 3,067.92.
* Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil
exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening
Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back
purchases.Brent crude rose $1.99 to settle at $125.13 a
barrel on Friday, having swung from $123.10 to $127.06. Brent
posted 68-cent weekly loss, a second straight weekly
decline.U.S. crude rose $1.52 to settle at $106.87 a
barrel, having traded from $105.16 to $108.25. For the week, it
ended 19 cents lower.
* Gold prices edged higher on Monday, building on gains in
the previous session, as the dollar wallowed near a two-week low
against a basket of currencies and supported sentiment for
bullion.Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,666.89 an
ounce by 0038 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent last Friday.
* No US disciplinary action seen over Pakistan strike
* Pakistan Taliban says will attack lawmakers if Afghan
supply routes reopen
* Taliban faction claims French gunman trained in Pakistan
