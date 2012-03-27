ISLAMABAD, March 27 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.77/82 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.62/70 because of increased import payments following a rise in global oil prices.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.10 percent, or 13.44 points, higher at 13,286.73 points on Monday.Volume rose to 278 million shares, compared with 103 million traded on Thursday. Friday was a public holiday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $554,521 on Monday.

* The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job picture has begun to improve. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 160.90 points, or 1.23 percent, to 13,241.63 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 19.40 points, or 1.39 percent, to 1,416.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 54.65 points, or 1.78 percent, to 3,122.57.

* Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest rates will be kept low. Those comments bolstered markets and weakened the dollar.Bernanke said accommodative monetary policy would support demand and, over time, drive down long-term unemployment. That underscored views that an easy monetary policy would remain in place for some time, which fanned expectations for more quantitative easing. Brent crude gained 52 cents to settle at $125.65 a barrel after dipping as low as $124.58 a barrel, just above the 20-day moving average of $124.45. U.S. crude rose 16 cents to settle at $107.03 a barrel. The intraday lows tested below the U.S. crude 10-day moving average at $106.45 and the 20-day MA at $106.58.

* Gold edged down on Tuesday as it consolidated after its biggest daily gain since late January in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would keep interest rates low.Gold fell $3.85 an ounce to $1,687.89 by 0237 GMT, having risen to $1,693.39 on Monday, its strongest since March 13, on safe-haven buying driven by Bernanke's comments. Bullion struck a record around $1,920 an ounce last September.

* Afghanistan incidents don't point to systemic failure-commander

* Obama to seek easing of strains with Pakistan's Gilani

* Obama vows to pursue further nuclear cuts with Russia (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)