MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.77/82 to the dollar on
Monday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.62/70 because of
increased import payments following a rise in global oil prices.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.10 percent, or 13.44 points, higher at 13,286.73 points
on Monday.Volume rose to 278 million shares, compared with 103
million traded on Thursday. Friday was a public holiday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $554,521 on
Monday.
* The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year
to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will
remain even though the job picture has begun to improve. The Dow
Jones industrial average shot up 160.90 points, or 1.23
percent, to 13,241.63 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 19.40 points, or 1.39 percent, to 1,416.51.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 54.65 points, or 1.78
percent, to 3,122.57.
* Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest
rates will be kept low. Those comments bolstered markets and
weakened the dollar.Bernanke said accommodative monetary policy
would support demand and, over time, drive down long-term
unemployment. That underscored views that an easy monetary
policy would remain in place for some time, which fanned
expectations for more quantitative easing. Brent
crude gained 52 cents to settle at $125.65 a barrel
after dipping as low as $124.58 a barrel, just above the 20-day
moving average of $124.45. U.S. crude rose 16 cents to
settle at $107.03 a barrel. The intraday lows tested below the
U.S. crude 10-day moving average at $106.45 and the 20-day MA at
$106.58.
* Gold edged down on Tuesday as it consolidated after its
biggest daily gain since late January in the previous session
when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would keep interest
rates low.Gold fell $3.85 an ounce to $1,687.89 by 0237
GMT, having risen to $1,693.39 on Monday, its strongest since
March 13, on safe-haven buying driven by Bernanke's comments.
Bullion struck a record around $1,920 an ounce last September.
* Afghanistan incidents don't point to systemic
failure-commander
* Obama to seek easing of strains with Pakistan's Gilani
* Obama vows to pursue further nuclear cuts with Russia
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)