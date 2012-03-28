ISLAMABAD, March 28 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended slightly firmer at 90.74/79 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.77/82 amid lack of import payments.The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.23 percent, or 163 points, higher at 13,449.73 points on Tuesday.Volume fell to 166 million shares, compared with 278 million traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $120,572 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of the quarter.The Dow Jones industrial average shed 43.90 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 13,197.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.99 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,120.35.

* Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday, breaching $125, on the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States even after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more than expected last week.Brent May crude fell 71 cents to $124.83 a barrel by 0254 GMT. U.S. crude was down 60 cents to $106.73.

* Gold hovered around $1,680 an ounce on Wednesday, as investors awaited more trading cues from U.S. data after recent hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on more stimulus propelled bullion to a two-week high near $1,700 in the previous session.Spot gold was flat at $1,680.09 an ounce by 0307 GMT, after falling more than half a percent in the previous session.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Obama: Pakistan review must respect U.S. security needs

* ANALYSIS-French shooting case shows counterterrorism limits

* Yemen urges Pakistan to free bin Laden's widow (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)