MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended slightly firmer at 90.74/79 to the dollar
on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.77/82 amid lack
of import payments.The rupee has been supported recently by
remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 23.4 percent to
$8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.23 percent, or 163 points, higher at 13,449.73 points on
Tuesday.Volume fell to 166 million shares, compared with 278
million traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $120,572 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on
Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with
the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near
the end of the quarter.The Dow Jones industrial average
shed 43.90 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 13,197.73. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.99 points, or 0.28
percent, to 1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped
2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,120.35.
* Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday,
breaching $125, on the possibility of a release of strategic oil
reserves by the United States even after crude stockpiles in the
world's largest oil user rose more than expected last week.Brent
May crude fell 71 cents to $124.83 a barrel by 0254 GMT.
U.S. crude was down 60 cents to $106.73.
* Gold hovered around $1,680 an ounce on Wednesday, as
investors awaited more trading cues from U.S. data after recent
hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on more stimulus
propelled bullion to a two-week high near $1,700 in the previous
session.Spot gold was flat at $1,680.09 an ounce by 0307
GMT, after falling more than half a percent in the previous
session.
