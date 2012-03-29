ISLAMABAD, March 29 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.70/75 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close at 90.74/79 amid a lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 125.68 points higher at 13,575.41 points on Wednesday, its highest close since May 2008.Volume rose to 450 million shares, compared with the 166 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $619,309 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares.The Dow Jones industrial average fell 71.52 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,126.21 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,405.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 15.39 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,104.96.

* Brent crude held steady near $124 on Thursday as news of a surge in U.S. crude inventories and Western nations' talks on releasing strategic oil reserves offset supply disruption concerns over tension in the Middle East.Brent crude edged down 3 cents to $124.13 by 0250 GMT after a fall of 1.09 percent in the previous session. U.S. crude extended losses after a drop of 1.79 percent on Wednesday and was down 3 cents at $105.38.

* Gold regained some strength on Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced after prices slipped more than 1 percent in the previous session, but gains may be capped by a rebound in the U.S. dollar against other currencies. Spot gold hardly changed at $1,662.71 an ounce by 0040 GMT, having hit a high of $1,664.79. Gold had fallen 1.3 percent on Wednesday after data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in new U.S. manufactured goods orders spurred selling in the yellow metal and other commodities.

* Pakistani stocks end at four-year high; rupee firms

* US generals, Pakistan army chief meet on NATO skirmish

* Army chief says old weapons make India weak (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)