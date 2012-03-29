ISLAMABAD, March 29 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.70/75 to the dollar on
Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close at 90.74/79 amid a lack
of import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended
125.68 points higher at 13,575.41 points on Wednesday, its
highest close since May 2008.Volume rose to 450 million shares,
compared with the 166 million shares traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $619,309 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and
metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related
shares.The Dow Jones industrial average fell 71.52
points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,126.21 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.98 points, or 0.49 percent,
to 1,405.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 15.39
points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,104.96.
* Brent crude held steady near $124 on Thursday as news of a
surge in U.S. crude inventories and Western nations' talks on
releasing strategic oil reserves offset supply disruption
concerns over tension in the Middle East.Brent crude
edged down 3 cents to $124.13 by 0250 GMT after a fall of 1.09
percent in the previous session. U.S. crude extended
losses after a drop of 1.79 percent on Wednesday and was down 3
cents at $105.38.
* Gold regained some strength on Thursday as bargain hunters
resurfaced after prices slipped more than 1 percent in the
previous session, but gains may be capped by a rebound in the
U.S. dollar against other currencies. Spot gold hardly
changed at $1,662.71 an ounce by 0040 GMT, having hit a high of
$1,664.79. Gold had fallen 1.3 percent on Wednesday after data
showing a smaller-than-expected rise in new U.S. manufactured
goods orders spurred selling in the yellow metal and other
commodities.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Pakistani stocks end at four-year high; rupee firms
* US generals, Pakistan army chief meet on NATO skirmish
* Army chief says old weapons make India weak
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)