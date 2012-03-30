ISLAMABAD, March 30 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.62/67 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close at 90.70/75, amid a
lack of import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended
0.12 percent, or 16.31 points, lower at 13,559.10 on Thursday.
The KSE index ended at 13,575.41 points on Wednesday, its
highest close since May 2008.Volume fell to 344.56 million
shares, compared with the 450 million shares traded on
Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,319,306 on
Thursday.
* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end
slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy
blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.The
Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.61 points, or 0.15
percent, to 13,145.82 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's
500 Index slipped 2.26 points, or 0.16 percent, to
1,403.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.60 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 3,095.36.
* Brent crude rose towards $123 on Friday as investors bet
on a tighter gasoline market in the world's largest oil consumer
during the peak summer driving season and on persistent worries
of a supply disruption in the Middle East.Front-month Brent
crude rose 38 cents to $122.77 a barrel by 0254 GMT,
recovering from its sharpest daily fall in more than three
weeks.
* Gold was little changed on Friday after falling more than
1 percent in the previous session, but a steadier euro could
encourage buying from investors as the precious metal was on
track for a 6 percent increase this quarter. Spot gold
steady at $1,661.26 an ounce by 0037 GMT. It hit a two-week high
near $1,700 this week on expectations of monetary easing in the
United States after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke
cautioned it is too soon to declare victory in the U.S.
recovery.
* U.S. mulls less-stringent controls for Taliban detainees
* Pakistan 12/13 wheat output seen down 5 pct-attache
* Pakistan parliament debate on U.S. sputters to halt
* Pakistan forex reserves rise to $16.44 bln
