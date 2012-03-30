ISLAMABAD, March 30 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.62/67 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close at 90.70/75, amid a lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 0.12 percent, or 16.31 points, lower at 13,559.10 on Thursday. The KSE index ended at 13,575.41 points on Wednesday, its highest close since May 2008.Volume fell to 344.56 million shares, compared with the 450 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,319,306 on Thursday.

* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,145.82 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 2.26 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,403.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,095.36.

* Brent crude rose towards $123 on Friday as investors bet on a tighter gasoline market in the world's largest oil consumer during the peak summer driving season and on persistent worries of a supply disruption in the Middle East.Front-month Brent crude rose 38 cents to $122.77 a barrel by 0254 GMT, recovering from its sharpest daily fall in more than three weeks.

* Gold was little changed on Friday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but a steadier euro could encourage buying from investors as the precious metal was on track for a 6 percent increase this quarter. Spot gold steady at $1,661.26 an ounce by 0037 GMT. It hit a two-week high near $1,700 this week on expectations of monetary easing in the United States after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke cautioned it is too soon to declare victory in the U.S. recovery.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* U.S. mulls less-stringent controls for Taliban detainees

* Pakistan 12/13 wheat output seen down 5 pct-attache

* Pakistan parliament debate on U.S. sputters to halt

* Pakistan forex reserves rise to $16.44 bln (Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)