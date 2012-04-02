ISLAMABAD Apr 2 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.61/66 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close at 90.62/67 amid a lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 1.49 percent, or 202.66 points, higher at 13,761.76 on Friday, its highest close since May 2008.Volume rose to 413.94 million shares, compared with 344.56 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $8,771,737 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.22 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,212.04 at the close. The S&P 500 Index gained 5.19 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,408.47. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 3.79 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,091.57.

* Oil rose on Friday to post the biggest quarterly gain since the beginning of 2011 as the growing threat of a disruption of Iranian exports added to supply concerns.Brent May crude traded up 49 cents to settle at $122.88 a barrel. Prices were up $15.50 since the end of December, the biggest quarterly rise since the first quarter of 2011.U.S. May crude settled at $103.02 a barrel, up 24 cents on the day and $4.19, and up over 4 percent from last quarter.

* Gold prices edged higher on Monday on the first trading day of the quarter, benefiting from a weaker dollar after China manufacturing data eased fears of a hard landing and U.S. consumer data added to the hopes of a solid recovery. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,672.59 an ounce by 0005 GMT, after staging a 6.6-percent rise in the first quarter.

* Pakistan's Zardari to make "personal" visit to India

* INSIGHT-Lifting the veil on Afghanistan's female addicts (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)