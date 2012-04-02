ISLAMABAD Apr 2 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.61/66 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with Thursday's close at 90.62/67 amid a lack
of import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended
1.49 percent, or 202.66 points, higher at 13,761.76 on Friday,
its highest close since May 2008.Volume rose to 413.94 million
shares, compared with 344.56 million shares traded on Thursday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $8,771,737 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than
two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently
underperforming sectors, including energy and health care. The
Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.22 points, or 0.50
percent, to 13,212.04 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
gained 5.19 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,408.47. The Nasdaq
Composite dipped 3.79 points, or 0.12 percent, to
3,091.57.
* Oil rose on Friday to post the biggest quarterly gain
since the beginning of 2011 as the growing threat of a
disruption of Iranian exports added to supply concerns.Brent May
crude traded up 49 cents to settle at $122.88 a barrel.
Prices were up $15.50 since the end of December, the biggest
quarterly rise since the first quarter of 2011.U.S. May crude
settled at $103.02 a barrel, up 24 cents on the day and
$4.19, and up over 4 percent from last quarter.
* Gold prices edged higher on Monday on the first trading
day of the quarter, benefiting from a weaker dollar after China
manufacturing data eased fears of a hard landing and U.S.
consumer data added to the hopes of a solid recovery. Spot gold
edged up 0.3 percent to $1,672.59 an ounce by 0005 GMT,
after staging a 6.6-percent rise in the first quarter.
* Pakistan's Zardari to make "personal" visit to
India
* INSIGHT-Lifting the veil on Afghanistan's female addicts
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)