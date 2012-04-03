ISLAMABAD Apr 3 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.63/68 to the dollar on
Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.61/66 to the dollar.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended down 0.72 percent, or 98.44 points, at 13,663.32
points.The index closed at 13,761.76 on Friday, its highest
since May 2008.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $228,201 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on
Monday, with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbing to
a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United
States and China helped support the outlook for economic
growth.The Dow Jones industrial average added 52.45
points, or 0.40 percent, to 13,264.49 at the close. The S&P 500
rose 10.43 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,418.90. The Nasdaq
Composite Index gained 28.13 points, or 0.91 percent, to
3,119.70.
* Brent crude was steady above $125 a barrel on Tuesday
after sharp gains in the previous session, supported by fresh
signs of a sustained recovery at the top oil consumer, the
United States, and the prospect of tighter crude supplies from
the North Sea.Front-month Brent crude fell 31 cents to
$125.12 a barrel by 0213 GMT, after settling up $2.55 at
$125.43.
* Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, taking a pause
after tracking oil and equities higher in the previous session
as upbeat U.S. and China manufacturing data eclipsed
disappointing numbers from the euro zone.Spot gold gained
$1.24 to $1,678.49 an ounce by 0030 GMT.
* Pakistan March CPI up 10.79 pct yr/yr -statistics bureau
* Pakistan jails bin Laden's family for illegal stay
* FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch in Pakistan
