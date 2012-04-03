ISLAMABAD Apr 3 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.63/68 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.61/66 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended down 0.72 percent, or 98.44 points, at 13,663.32 points.The index closed at 13,761.76 on Friday, its highest since May 2008.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $228,201 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday, with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbing to a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth.The Dow Jones industrial average added 52.45 points, or 0.40 percent, to 13,264.49 at the close. The S&P 500 rose 10.43 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,418.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 28.13 points, or 0.91 percent, to 3,119.70.

* Brent crude was steady above $125 a barrel on Tuesday after sharp gains in the previous session, supported by fresh signs of a sustained recovery at the top oil consumer, the United States, and the prospect of tighter crude supplies from the North Sea.Front-month Brent crude fell 31 cents to $125.12 a barrel by 0213 GMT, after settling up $2.55 at $125.43.

* Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, taking a pause after tracking oil and equities higher in the previous session as upbeat U.S. and China manufacturing data eclipsed disappointing numbers from the euro zone.Spot gold gained $1.24 to $1,678.49 an ounce by 0030 GMT.

* Pakistan March CPI up 10.79 pct yr/yr -statistics bureau

* Pakistan jails bin Laden's family for illegal stay

* FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch in Pakistan (Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)