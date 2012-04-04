ISLAMABAD, April 4 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.49/54 to the dollar on
Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.63/68 to the dollar
amid a lack of import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended up 0.27 percent, or 37.15 points, at 13,700.47 points on
Tuesday. Volume rose to 318.14 million shares, compared with
147.84 million shares traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $535,859 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating
from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was
less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. The Dow Jones
industrial average declined 64.94 points, or 0.49
percent, to 13,199.55 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 5.73 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,413.31.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.13 points, or 0.20
percent, to 3,113.57.
* Brent crude extended losses toward $124 a barrel on
Wednesday after the U.S. central bank dashed hopes of further
economic stimulus, while news that Saudi Arabia is likely to
keep output high in the event of a strategic stocks release also
weighed. Front-month Brent crude fell 32 cents to
$124.54 a barrel by 0243 GMT, after touching a low of $124.42
earlier. Brent settled down 57 cents at $124.86 on Tuesday.
* Gold rebounded slightly on Wednesday after tumbling nearly
2 percent in the previous session, as the minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed diminishing
appetite for further monetary stimulus. Spot gold inched
up 0.1 percent to $1,646.96 an ounce by 0008 GMT, after posting
its biggest one-day decline in three weeks.
* US puts bounty on Pakistani suspect in Mumbai attacks
* US, Afghanistan near deal on night raids -official
