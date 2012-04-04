ISLAMABAD, April 4 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.49/54 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.63/68 to the dollar amid a lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended up 0.27 percent, or 37.15 points, at 13,700.47 points on Tuesday. Volume rose to 318.14 million shares, compared with 147.84 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $535,859 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average declined 64.94 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,199.55 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 5.73 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,413.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.13 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,113.57.

* Brent crude extended losses toward $124 a barrel on Wednesday after the U.S. central bank dashed hopes of further economic stimulus, while news that Saudi Arabia is likely to keep output high in the event of a strategic stocks release also weighed. Front-month Brent crude fell 32 cents to $124.54 a barrel by 0243 GMT, after touching a low of $124.42 earlier. Brent settled down 57 cents at $124.86 on Tuesday.

* Gold rebounded slightly on Wednesday after tumbling nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed diminishing appetite for further monetary stimulus. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,646.96 an ounce by 0008 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in three weeks.

* US puts bounty on Pakistani suspect in Mumbai attacks

* US, Afghanistan near deal on night raids -official (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)