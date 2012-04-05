ISLAMABAD, April 5 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.30/35 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.49/54 to the dollar amid a lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended up 1.79 percent, or 244.83 points, at 13,945.30 points on Wednesday, its highest close since May 2008. Volume rose to 409.3 million shares, compared with 318.14 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $938,148 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday as investors contemplated a world without monetary stimulus and a poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of Europe's funding operations were waning. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 124.80 points, or 0.95 percent, at 13,074.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 14.42 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,398.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 45.48 points, or 1.46 percent, at 3,068.09.

* Brent crude rose towards $123 a barrel on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous session on a big jump in U.S. oil inventories, as investors covered short positions ahead of a key U.S. economic report. Front-month Brent crude rose 61 cents to $122.95 a barrel by 0301 GMT, after settling down $2.52 at $122.34 on Wednesday. U.S. crude futures gained 73 cents to $102.20, after falling $2.54 in the previous session.

* Gold edged up on Thursday after two straight days of deep losses, but investors remain wary of gold's fortune after the U.S. central bank dashed hopes for more monetary stimulus, while a weakened euro also weighs on sentiment. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,622.99 an ounce by 0248 GMT, off a near three-month low of $1,611.80 hit in the previous session.

* With $10 mln bounty on his head, Pakistan militant taunts U.S.

* Quarter of a million Pakistanis flee fighting in Khyber-group

* Accused Sept. 11 mastermind to face trial at Guantanamo

