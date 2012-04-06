ISLAMABAD, April 6 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistan rupee ended slightly weaker at
90.54/64 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's
close of 90.30/35.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended down 0.82 percent, or 113.83 points, at 13831.47 points on
Thursday, capping a recent rally which pushed the market to a
four-year high on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $39,121 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks mostly dipped on Thursday, but the S&P 500
ended its worst week this year as growing pressure on Europe's
debt markets revived concerns about the region's financial
stability. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 14.61
points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,060.14 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.88 of a point, or 0.06
percent, to 1,398.08. But the Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 12.41 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,080.50.
* Oil rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses, as
a drop in U.S. jobless claims to near four-year lows and fears
of Iran-related supply disruptions spurred a rebound from the
previous session's heavy losses.In London, ICE Brent crude for
May delivery settled at $123.43 per barrel, up $1.09,
climbing back from the session low of $121.82. For the week, the
contract rose 55 cents, after three consecutive down weeks.
* Gold was broadly steady in thin trade on Friday but was
headed for a weekly decline of more than 2 percent, as investors
were disappointed by the diminishing prospects of monetary
stimulus in the United States. Spot gold has rebounded
from that level and traded at$1,630.33 an ounce at 0246 GMT, but
is still on course for a 2.3 percent weekly decline, snapping
two straight weeks of gains.
* Pakistan forex reserves edge up to $16.51 bln at end-March
* US drone attacks from Afghanistan to end after 2014-FM
* Iran set to buy more grain; poor crop fuels stockpiling
* 'Three Cups of Tea' author to pay $1 million to US charity
