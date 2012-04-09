ISLAMABAD, April 9 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.56/60 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.54/64.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended up 0.32 percent, or 44.06 points, at 13,875.53 points on Friday after reaching 14,022.36 points earlier in the day. Volume was 433.02 million shares, compared with 457.9 million on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,058,935 on Friday.

* U.S. stock futures closed lower on Friday in brief, holiday-thinned trading after a much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job growth for March. Trading volumes were light because of the Good Friday holiday and market closings in Europe. S&P 500 futures fell 1.2 percent, suggesting a weak open on Monday as the cash market is closed Friday. On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 14.61 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,060.14 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.88 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to 1,398.08. But the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 12.41 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,080.50.

* Brent crude slipped more than $1 on Monday as Iran agreed to resume talks with top world powers this week on the country's nuclear programme, raising hopes of a peaceful end to the standoff that has rattled oil market for months. Front-month Brent crude fell $1.07 a barrel to $122.36 by 2346 GMT, after slipping as low as $122.17. It had settled at $123.43 per barrel, up $1.09, on Thursday.

* Gold rebounded on Monday, after disappointing U.S. employment data revived expectations that the U.S. central bank may ease monetary policy further and helped burnish gold's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold rose as much as 1 percent in early hours before easing to $1,642.16 an ounce by 0023 GMT.

* Nuclear-armed foes Pakistan, India talk peace over lunch

* Army kills 14 militants in NW Pakistan

* Pakistan army hopes miracle will save avalanche victims

* Pakistan row nears end, UAE Etisalat may have to pay out (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)